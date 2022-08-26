Commodities

Pilots union, Lufthansa agree on new round of talks in wage dispute

Contributor
Klaus Lauer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

Pilots union VC has agreed to hold a fresh round of talks with Lufthansa on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it said on Friday, a day after rejecting the carrier's latest wage offer and threatening strikes could take place anytime.

BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Pilots union VC has agreed to hold a fresh round of talks with Lufthansa LHAG.DE on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it said on Friday, a day after rejecting the carrier's latest wage offer and threatening strikes could take place anytime.

A spokesperson for VC, which is demanding a 5.5% pay rise this year for its pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter, said there would not be any strikes until then.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by David Evans)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular