Pilots to vote on industrial action at Lufthansa's Eurowings

Maria Sheahan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Pilots at Lufthansa's LHAG.DE budget carrier Eurowings will cast votes on whether to stage walkouts after several rounds of wage talks did not yield an agreement, pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said on Tuesday.

Balloting will run through Aug. 31, VC said in a statement, adding that this move did not mean that negotiations could not continue.

Pilots at Lufthansa's flagship carrier already voted in favour of strikes in July, but no walkouts have been announced so far as talks with VC continue.

