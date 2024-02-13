Pilots at Qantas unit extends planned three-day strike to six days

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways' QAN.AX chartered flights unit said on Tuesday its pilots will now be on strike for six days starting this Wednesday, instead of the planned three days, as they continue their demand for higher pay.

The pilots at Network Aviation, which conducts charter flights from Western Australia to other parts of the country, were already planning to strike from Wednesday to Friday and will now strike over the weekend through Monday.

Qantas, the country's flag carrier, is embroiled in a pay-related dispute with its pilots at Network Aviation who have rejected a new enterprise deal three times.

The strikes will mainly impact Western Australians travelling to towns across the region and no other Qantas Group services are affected, Network Aviation said.

It plans to use three Qantas Boeing 737 aircraft and charter aircraft from other airlines over the next six days and said it is developing contingency plans for future strikes.

