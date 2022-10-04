Commodities

Pilots at Lufthansa's Eurowings plan strike on Oct 6 after talks fail

Klaus Lauer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Pilots at Lufthansa's budget airline Eurowings plan to go on a one-day strike on Oct. 6 after 10 rounds of talks failed, pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said on Tuesday.

VC wants Eurowings to ease pilots' workloads by, for example, cutting the amount of time a pilot would have to be on duty or increasing their rest periods, it said in a statement.

"It is not enough to sit at the negotiating table - you also have to be willing to find a solution and not present counter-demands as an offer," said VC head Marcel Groels.

A Eurowings board member, Kai Duve, said in a statement that the demands endanger the viability of the airline.

The pilots had voted 97.7% in favour of strike action in a vote in August.

