Pilots at Canada's WestJet Airlines give 72-hour notice as strike looms

Credit: REUTERS/Ben Nelms

May 15, 2023 — 10:47 pm EDT

Written by Allison Lampert and Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

May 15 (Reuters) - Pilots at Onex Corp's ONEX.TO WestJet Group gave notice on Monday that could allow for strike action as early as May 19, raising the possibility of travel disruptions during Canada's Victoria Day holiday next weekend.

"Today the WestJet Pilots MEC issued a 72 hours strike notice. If no progress is made, we could withdraw our services at 0300 MT May 19th, 2023. Our negotiating committee remains available 24/7 to reach a deal," the WestJet ALPA Pilots Union said in a tweet.

North American pilots are pressing for higher salaries and better scheduling after aviators made big gains in a recent deal with Delta Air Lines DAL.N that delivers a 34% pay increase over four years. In Canada, pilots want better scheduling and to close the gap between their pay and higher amounts earned by their U.S. counterparts.

Calgary-based WestJet said the carrier wants an agreement that is competitive within Canada's airline industry.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

