Pilots at Canada's WestJet Airlines authorize strike action

April 18 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines pilots on Tuesday approved a strike authorization vote that could lead to disruptions as early as May 16, underscoring broader efforts by North American pilots to make gains on salary and working conditions as traffic rises.

Pilots at Onex Corp's ONEX.TO WestJet Group, Canada's second-largest carrier, could strike or be locked out if notice is given on May 13, union representative Bernard Lewall said.

