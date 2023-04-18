Pilots at Canada's WestJet Airlines approve possible strike action

Adds comments from union, context

April 18 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines pilots on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of possible strike action as early as May 16, underscoring broader efforts by North American pilots to make gains on salary and working conditions as traffic rises.

Pilots at Onex Corp's ONEX.TO WestJet Group, Canada's second-largest carrier, could strike or be locked out if notice is given on May 13, union representative Bernard Lewall said.

Participating pilots voted 93% in favor of strike authorization, said Lewall, chair of the local union with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA).

Calgary-based WestJet was not immediately available for comment.

About 1,700 pilots flying for WestJet, and affiliate budget carrier Swoop are negotiating through the federal conciliation process, which will end on April 24, ALPA said.

If that process isn't extended and an agreement isn't reached, a strike or lockout could be held ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend on May 22.

Lewall said the union is pushing for one set of working conditions for member pilots, even as members press for higher pay.

Some airline executives are concerned that hefty pilot raises will inflate fixed costs and make it tougher to repair debt-laden balance sheets.

Delta Air Lines DAL.N pilots ratified a new contract in March that includes $7 billion in cumulative increases in pay and benefits over four years.

Pilots at American Airlines Group AAL.O, said earlier in April they are "near" to reaching an agreement-in-principle with the U.S. carrier on a new contract. Their union, the Allied Pilots Association is also holding a strike authorization vote that concludes on April 30th.

However, it would be very hard for the Allied pilots to walk off the job because of a complex labor process in the United States that makes it difficult for airline workers to strike.

