Pilot Energy’s Innovative Carbon Storage Project Revealed

Pilot Energy Limited has unveiled a promising low-cost solution for carbon emissions at the Australian Carbon Capture, Utilisation & Storage Conference. The Cliff Head Carbon Storage Project aims to provide innovative marine transport and CO2 handling infrastructure, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

