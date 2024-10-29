News & Insights

Pilot Energy Secures Role in Korean Clean Energy Initiative

October 29, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

Pilot Energy Limited (AU:PGY) has released an update.

Pilot Energy Limited has been approved as a clean ammonia supplier under South Korea’s Clean Hydrogen Production Standard scheme. This initiative aims to reduce CO2 emissions by integrating clean ammonia into coal-fired power plants and industrial use, backed by government subsidies. With a target of supplying 1 million tonnes annually, Pilot Energy is positioning itself as a key player in the transition to cleaner energy solutions.

