Pilot Energy Secures Role in Korean Clean Energy Initiative

Pilot Energy Limited has been approved as a clean ammonia supplier under South Korea’s Clean Hydrogen Production Standard scheme. This initiative aims to reduce CO2 emissions by integrating clean ammonia into coal-fired power plants and industrial use, backed by government subsidies. With a target of supplying 1 million tonnes annually, Pilot Energy is positioning itself as a key player in the transition to cleaner energy solutions.

