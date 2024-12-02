News & Insights

Stocks

Pilot Energy Secures Full Ownership of Cliff Head License

December 02, 2024 — 07:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pilot Energy Limited (AU:PGY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pilot Energy Limited has agreed to revised terms with Triangle Energy for acquiring Triangle’s stake in the Cliff Head Oil Field Production License. This acquisition supports Pilot’s development of the Cliff Head Carbon Storage Project and involves a total payment of $5.75 million by mid-2025. Becoming the full owner of the production license, Pilot aims to transition towards carbon management and clean energy projects.

For further insights into AU:PGY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.