Pilot Energy Secures $3M Funding for Clean Energy Transition

Pilot Energy Limited (AU:PGY) has released an update.

Pilot Energy Limited has secured up to $3 million in convertible note funding from a syndicate led by Discovery Investments Pty Ltd. This funding will support the acquisition of ownership interests in the Cliff Head Oil Field, forming a key part of Pilot’s Mid West Clean Energy Project aimed at transitioning to carbon management and clean energy production. The investment reflects growing interest in Pilot’s strategic shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

