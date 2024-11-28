Pilot Energy Initiates Trading Halt for Key Update

Pilot Energy Limited (AU:PGY) has released an update.

Pilot Energy Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to release an important announcement about the Cliff Head Sale and Purchase Agreement. The halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made, or normal trading resumes on December 3, 2024. Investors are advised to watch for updates closely, as these developments could impact stock performance.

