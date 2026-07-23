Pilgrim's Pride Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for PPC?

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC is likely to witness top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.9 billion, indicating an increase of 3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



However, the bottom line is likely to have remained soft. The consensus mark for earnings has declined 22.7% over the past 30 days to 75 cents a share, which suggests a decrease of 55.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago period. PPC has a trailing four-quarter negative surprise of 5.2%, on average.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Factors Likely to Influence PPC’s Upcoming Results

Pilgrim’s Pride’s second-quarter revenues are likely to have benefited from healthy chicken demand across retail and foodservice channels. Chicken’s affordability relative to beef likely continues to support consumption as value-conscious consumers prioritize lower-cost protein options. Growth in retail tray-pack offerings, Prepared Foods and branded products such as Just BARE is also likely to have supported the top line.



The Russellville facility conversion and Big Bird network enhancements may have improved the company’s ability to meet key customer demand and expand higher-value product offerings.



International operations have also been a driver. Europe has been seeing resilient demand for poultry and convenient meal offerings, while continued momentum in branded Fresh and Prepared Foods, supported by retail and quick-service restaurant demand, has been working well for Mexico.



However, profitability is expected to have remained under pressure despite higher sales. Increased U.S. chicken supply, weaker jumbo cutout values and soft deli small-bird pricing are likely to have weighed on margins. Mexico may have faced pressure from excess live-bird supply and imports. Costs associated with plant upgrades, production ramp-ups, and higher freight and packaging expenses are likely to have offset the benefits of stronger revenues.

Earnings Whispers for PPC

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pilgrim's Pride this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Pilgrim's Pride currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -20.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for ADM’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $22.4 billion, which calls for 5.7% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer-Daniels’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.27, which implies a 36.6% rise year over year. ADM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.70% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s upcoming quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.2 billion. The figure indicates a 1.7% increase from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $2.00, indicating a 4.2% gain from the year-ago period figure. KMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $2.4 billion, which suggests 14.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 59 cents, which calls for a 13.5% jump year over year. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.

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Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.