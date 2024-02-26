News & Insights

Pilgrim's Pride Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Poultry producer Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) reported Monday net income attributable to the company for the fourth quarter of $134.65 million or $0.57 per share, compared to a net loss of $154.98 million or $0.66 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter were $0.59 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.49 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter grew 9.7 percent to $4.53 billion from $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected net sales of $4.48 billion for the quarter.

