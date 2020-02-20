Markets
PPC

Pilgrim's Pride Q4 Adj Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) reported fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company of $92.08 million or $0.37 per share, compared to a loss of $7.32 million or $0.03 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net income attributable to Co increased to $35.38 million or $0.14 per share from $21.33 million or $0.09 per share in the prior year.

Quarterly net sales rose 15.3 percent to $3.06 billion from $2.66 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.24 per share on revenues of $2.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income surged to $85.8 million from prior year's $23.6 million, while Adjusted EBITDA rose to $161.6 million from $111.0 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular