Pilgrim's Pride Q1 Earnings Coming Up: Key Insights for Investors

As Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation PPC prepares to unveil its first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on April 29, after market close, investors are eager to see if the company can beat market expectations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.5 billion, implying 0.8% growth from the prior year. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for earnings has been steady at 69 cents per share in the past seven days, though it indicates a decline of 47.3% from the year-ago period. PPC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.3%, on average.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Key Factors to Observe for PPC's Q1 Earnings

Pilgrim's Pride has been benefiting from continued operational improvements across its segments, particularly within its Big Bird operations, where the company improved plant and live-operations efficiency. At the same time, the company is evolving its Fresh portfolio to support key customer growth. As part of this strategy, the company is converting a Big Bird commodity plant into a case-ready facility, a transition expected to enhance product offerings and better align operations with customer needs.

Prepared Foods has been a key growth driver, with sales increasing 18% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025, supported by strong branded performance across both retail and foodservice channels as brand-building initiatives continued to gain traction. In addition, PPC’s focus on innovation, particularly in bold flavor profiles, has resonated with consumers, with products such as its Cheesy Jalapeno Nugget line receiving category recognition at the People’s Food Awards.

Favorable protein pricing dynamics are likely to have aided Pilgrim’s Pride. During the fourth quarter of 2025, chicken continued to offer a clear affordability advantage over competing proteins. While prices for certain chicken cuts softened, competing proteins, particularly ground beef, remained elevated. This widening price gap supported chicken demand as consumers continued to seek affordable protein options, driving volume growth across cuts, including boneless thighs.

That said, the company may have faced profitability pressure from headwinds related to commodity pricing.

What the Zacks Model Says About PPC

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PPC this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

PPC has an Earnings ESP of -16.79% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may also want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

The Coca-Cola Company KO has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings per share is pegged at 81 cents, implying 11% year-over-year growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $12.3 billion, which indicates an increase of 10.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. KO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.6%, on average.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH has an Earnings ESP of +3.81% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at 29 cents, implying a 61.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $755.2 million, which indicates an increase of 129.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CELH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average.

Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ has an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings per share is pegged at $3.24, implying 0.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.4 billion, which indicates a decline of 3.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. STZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.1%, on average.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.