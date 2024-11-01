Pilgrim’s Pride price target raised to $49 from $45 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer raised the firm’s price target on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) to $49 from $45 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. Management’s confidence for Q4 and early 2025 remains high as chicken holds its position as the “best protein” in the market, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

