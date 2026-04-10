Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) ended the recent trading session at $35.35, demonstrating a -1.78% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

Shares of the poultry producer witnessed a loss of 0.55% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 2.74%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pilgrim's Pride will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 29, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.76, reflecting a 41.98% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.5 billion, indicating a 0.83% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

PPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.3 per share and revenue of $18.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.83% and +0.01%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Pilgrim's Pride is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Pilgrim's Pride currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.78, so one might conclude that Pilgrim's Pride is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.