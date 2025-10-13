Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) ended the recent trading session at $37.79, demonstrating a -2.63% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.21%.

Shares of the poultry producer have depreciated by 11.05% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.88%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pilgrim's Pride will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 29, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, down 13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.21 per share and a revenue of $0 million, representing changes of -3.87% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pilgrim's Pride. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.87% downward. Pilgrim's Pride is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Pilgrim's Pride is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.45. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.13.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 233, this industry ranks in the bottom 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

