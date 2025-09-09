Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) closed at $43.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.43%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.37%.

The stock of poultry producer has fallen by 11.63% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Pilgrim's Pride is projected to report earnings of $1.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.43%.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.42 per share and revenue of $0 million, which would represent changes of 0% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Pilgrim's Pride currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pilgrim's Pride is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.22. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.24.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

