Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock Moves 1.79%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) standing at $46.51, reflecting a +1.79% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the poultry producer had gained 10.82% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.55% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming release. On that day, Pilgrim's Pride is projected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 120.69%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.71% higher. Currently, Pilgrim's Pride is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Pilgrim's Pride is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.27 for its industry.

We can also see that PPC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.23. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Food - Meat Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

