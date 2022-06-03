Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) closed the most recent trading day at $34.26, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the poultry producer had gained 21.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.73% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pilgrim's Pride as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pilgrim's Pride to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85.71%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Pilgrim's Pride is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pilgrim's Pride has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.56 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.31, so we one might conclude that Pilgrim's Pride is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PPC has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.