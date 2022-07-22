Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) closed at $31.68, marking a -0.31% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the poultry producer had gained 4.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.29% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Pilgrim's Pride will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.12, up 77.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.96% lower. Pilgrim's Pride currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Pilgrim's Pride's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.06.

Meanwhile, PPC's PEG ratio is currently 0.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Meat Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

