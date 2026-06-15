Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) closed at $29.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.43% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 3.07%.

The poultry producer's shares have seen an increase of 9.11% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.97, marking a 42.94% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.9 billion, up 3% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $18.7 billion, indicating changes of -31.91% and +1.09%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Pilgrim's Pride currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Pilgrim's Pride is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.55. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.82 for its industry.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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