Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) closed at $34.16, marking a -1.44% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.96%.

Shares of the poultry producer have depreciated by 5.17% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.35%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pilgrim's Pride will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Pilgrim's Pride to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.57% higher within the past month. As of now, Pilgrim's Pride holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Pilgrim's Pride currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.27.

It is also worth noting that PPC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.25. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Food - Meat Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.41 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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