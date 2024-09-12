Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) closed at $41.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.76% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1%.

The the stock of poultry producer has fallen by 8.05% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.28, showcasing a 120.69% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Pilgrim's Pride holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Pilgrim's Pride currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.77. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.86.

We can also see that PPC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.21. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.43.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 47, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.