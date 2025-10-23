Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) was down 1.39% at $37.61. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.89%.

The stock of poultry producer has fallen by 7.67% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.41, showcasing a 13.5% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of -3.87% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.87% lower within the past month. As of now, Pilgrim's Pride holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Pilgrim's Pride's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.32. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.41 of its industry.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, positioning it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

