Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) standing at $42.13, reflecting a +1.59% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Shares of the poultry producer have depreciated by 4.75% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.28, showcasing a 120.69% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Pilgrim's Pride is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Pilgrim's Pride's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.66. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.51.

One should further note that PPC currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.21. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.43.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.