Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: Factors to Note

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC is likely to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 26.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 42 cents per share, which indicates substantial growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 49 cents per share. PPC delivered an earnings surprise of 13.7% in the last reported quarter.

Factors to Consider

Pilgrim’s Pride has been gaining from its focus on key customers, which has been a pathway for refining its portfolio. Apart from this, Pilgrim's Pride has been steadily augmenting the marketing support of its brands as they expand and enter new regions.

Additionally, the company resorts to frequent supply chain improvements to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. In this respect, it has been progressing well with developing automation technology for its processing plants. Additionally, the positive impacts of acquisitions have been creating synergies.



Pilgrim’s Pride has been seeing strength in its Mexico operations. The company's diversification through branded and prepared offerings continues to garner attention in the marketplace, while ongoing operational excellence initiatives aimed at enhancing efficiency and expanding capacities are progressing as planned.



Also, its Europe operations remained strong in the third quarter, with success attributed to several factors, including recent network optimization and substantial growth with key customers through innovation and exceptional service levels. All these upsides bode well for the quarter under review.



However, Pilgrim’s Pride has been experiencing the challenges of enduring inflation and the ever-changing nature of market conditions. The company has been grappling with the increased cost of sales for a while. The persistence of these trends remains a concern for the company.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pilgrim's Pride this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Pilgrim's Pride has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, and it sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time:



The Gap, Inc. GPS currently has an Earnings ESP of +24.44% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1. GPS is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 19 cents suggests a rise of 125.3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Gap’s top line is expected to decrease from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.21 billion, suggesting a decline of 0.7% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure. GPS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 137.9%, on average.



Inter Parfums IPAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.71% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register a top-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inter Parfums’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $329 million, indicating a rise of 5.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inter Parfums’ quarterly earnings of 35 cents suggests a decrease of 50.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. IPAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.7%, on average.



Costco Wholesale COST has an Earnings ESP of +1.58% and a Zacks Rank of 2. COST is likely to register top-and-bottom-line growth when it reports the second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $59.2 billion, suggesting an increase of 7.1% from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s earnings for the second quarter has advanced by a penny in the past seven days to $3.60 per share, indicating a rise of 9.1% from the year-ago period reported figure. COST delivered an earnings beat of 2.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

