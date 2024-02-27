Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation PPC reported decent fourth-quarter 2023 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing from the year-ago quarter’s level. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Results gained from growth across all regions. Pilgrim’s Pride’s portfolio diversification strategies, operational excellence, branded offerings and Key Customer partnerships have been driving growth.

Q4 in Detail

PPC reported adjusted earnings of 59 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents. The bottom line improved from a loss of 49 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



The producer, marketer and distributor of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products generated net sales of $4,528.3 million, which increased 9.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Net sales rose across all regions.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Net sales in the U.S. operations were $2,660.6 million, up from $2,430.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Management highlighted that it gained from the continued momentum on the back of promotional activity and new distribution with Key Customers in Case Ready and Small Bird. The company saw growth in the Retail and Foodservice business in Prepared Foods along with enhanced operations in Big Bird.

Mexico operations generated net sales of $526.6 million in the reported quarter, up from $462.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Pilgrim's Pride’s Mexico business generated improved results amid weakened market conditions. The region gained from robust brand offerings and a greater presence with Key Customers.



Net sales from the U.K. and Europe operations rose to $1,341.1 million in the quarter under review from $1,234.6 million in the prior-year quarter. The company’s U.K. and Europe businesses gained from robust branded offerings, network and back-office optimization and improved Key Customer relationships.



Pilgrim's Pride’s cost of sales increased to $4,207.3 million from $4,031.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit jumped to $321 million from $95.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $309.5 million increased from $62.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.8% expanded from 1.5% reported in the year-ago quarter.

Other Financial Details

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $697.7 million, long-term debt (less current maturities) of $3,340.8 million and total shareholders’ equity of $3,344.6 million. The company provided $677.9 million in cash from operating activities for the year ended Dec 31, 2023.



Shares of Pilgrim's Pride have increased by 22.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 5.3% growth.

Other Promising Stocks

Post Holdings POST, which operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). POST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 15.2% and 3.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Vital Farms Inc. VITL offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. VITL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 145%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 29% from the year-ago reported actuals.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products. LW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamb Weston’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggest growth of 28.3% and 26.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. LW has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.