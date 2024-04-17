Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Price Target Increased by 9.95% to 37.57

The average one-year price target for Pilgrim's Pride (NasdaqGS:PPC) has been revised to 37.57 / share. This is an increase of 9.95% from the prior estimate of 34.17 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.62% from the latest reported closing price of 35.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pilgrim's Pride. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPC is 0.15%, an increase of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 45,726K shares. The put/call ratio of PPC is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,895K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,911K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 54.27% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,299K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 971K shares, representing an increase of 25.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 34.47% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,234K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares, representing an increase of 68.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 248.81% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,219K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 8.65% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,180K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,812K shares, representing a decrease of 53.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 32.35% over the last quarter.

Pilgrim`s Pride Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pilgrim's employs approximately 55,400 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company's primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors.

