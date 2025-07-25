Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) was up +1.09% at $47.81. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the poultry producer had gained 6.15% outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pilgrim's Pride will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.54, down 7.78% from the prior-year quarter.

PPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.27 per share and revenue of $0 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.77% and 0%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.14% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Pilgrim's Pride possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pilgrim's Pride has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.97 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.24 for its industry.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 197, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

