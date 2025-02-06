Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) reached $48.65, with a +1.99% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the poultry producer had gained 3.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 12, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Pilgrim's Pride to post earnings of $1.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 91.53%.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.12% higher within the past month. Right now, Pilgrim's Pride possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Pilgrim's Pride is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.31. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.01.

We can additionally observe that PPC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.71 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, placing it within the top 2% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

