Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) closed at $31.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the poultry producer had gained 4.39% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pilgrim's Pride as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.12, up 77.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.96% lower. Pilgrim's Pride is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pilgrim's Pride is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.63. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.08.

Investors should also note that PPC has a PEG ratio of 0.69 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.