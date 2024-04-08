Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) ended the recent trading session at $35.25, demonstrating a +0.48% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

The poultry producer's shares have seen an increase of 8.31% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.51, showcasing a 537.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Pilgrim's Pride is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pilgrim's Pride has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.83 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.88.

We can additionally observe that PPC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.42. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. PPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, finds itself in the top 1% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

