Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.7% Higher

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $14.35 – $17.05 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Pilgrim's Pride. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Pilgrim's Pride currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Pilgrims Pride Corporation Price

Pilgrims Pride Corporation price | Pilgrims Pride Corporation Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Consumer Staples sector is United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

