Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) closed the most recent trading day at $54.52, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 2.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.71%.

The the stock of poultry producer has risen by 5.63% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.26, showcasing a 63.64% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.09% decrease. Pilgrim's Pride is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Pilgrim's Pride is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.17. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.04.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 47, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

