Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) closed the most recent trading day at $50.47, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the poultry producer had lost 4.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.26%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pilgrim's Pride will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Pilgrim's Pride to post earnings of $1.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 64.94%.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.02% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Pilgrim's Pride is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Pilgrim's Pride is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.41. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.6.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

