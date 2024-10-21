Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) ended the recent trading session at $44.65, demonstrating a -1.63% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the poultry producer had gained 8.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 30, 2024. On that day, Pilgrim's Pride is projected to report earnings of $1.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 118.97%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Pilgrim's Pride currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Pilgrim's Pride is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.48. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.41 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that PPC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.23. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Meat Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.38.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 231, this industry ranks in the bottom 9% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.