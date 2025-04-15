Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) closed at $53.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.17% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.

The the stock of poultry producer has risen by 6.01% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.27, reflecting a 64.94% increase from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Pilgrim's Pride is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Pilgrim's Pride's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.96. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.04 of its industry.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.