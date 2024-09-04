Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) ending at $46.20, denoting a +0.85% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the poultry producer had gained 4.8% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.28, up 120.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pilgrim's Pride. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Pilgrim's Pride is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Pilgrim's Pride is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.74, so one might conclude that Pilgrim's Pride is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PPC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

