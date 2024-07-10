Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) ending at $38.05, denoting a +0.32% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.18%.

The poultry producer's shares have seen an increase of 8.31% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.32, signifying a 200% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pilgrim's Pride. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 12.73% upward. Pilgrim's Pride is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Pilgrim's Pride is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.8.

One should further note that PPC currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

