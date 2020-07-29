Markets
PPC

Pilgrim's Pride Posts Q2 Loss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) Wednesday reported second-quarter net loss of $6.04 million or $0.02 per share, compared to last year's net income of $170.07 million or $0.68 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter dropped 0.7% to $2.824 billion from $2.843 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.09 per share and revenues of $2.95 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular