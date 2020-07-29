Pilgrim's Pride Posts Q2 Loss

(RTTNews) - Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) Wednesday reported second-quarter net loss of $6.04 million or $0.02 per share, compared to last year's net income of $170.07 million or $0.68 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter dropped 0.7% to $2.824 billion from $2.843 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.09 per share and revenues of $2.95 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

