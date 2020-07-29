Pilgrim’s Pride Misses Several Key Estimates, But Says June Looks Better

Reporting $2.82 billion in net sales for the second quarter of 2020 today, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) came in slightly behind analyst consensus predictions in several metrics, but struck a hopeful note about positive indicators late in the quarter. The net sales figure fell $110 million short of analyst expectations, which earlier pegged revenues at $2.93 billion, while the anticipated $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) proved more optimistic than the actual $0.00 adjusted EPS.

Beyond the misses, Pilgrim's Pride noted that operating margins remained positive in Europe and the U.S., though barely, at 3.1% and 2.2% respectively. COVID-19's advance through Mexico sent the food giant's operating margins into a tailspin, sinking to -13.3%. The company says it still has strong liquidity and good cash flow to maintain operations during the pandemic disruptions.

Image source: Getty Images.

Interim CEO Fabio Sandri pointed out sunnier conditions returning in June as economic conditions eased. He said that "the U.S. was roughly the same, Europe slightly better and Mexico in-line, even when considering all the disruptions, less than optimal product mix, and added operating costs because of COVID-19" when compared directly to June 2019.

According to the CEO, Europe managed to outpace the other two regions because of "strong demand at retail partially offset by a reduction in foodservice," and "continuing strength in pork exports especially to China." The size and scope of U.S. operations helped to offset volatility in some food sectors such as "large bird deboning," while Mexican economic troubles and the weakness of the peso both affected performance there.

Pilgrim's Pride also plans to host a live earnings conference call to discuss the results on July 30, scheduled for 9 a.m. EDT.

10 stocks we like better than Pilgrim's Pride

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pilgrim's Pride wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.