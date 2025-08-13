Pilgrim's Pride Leans Into E-Commerce: Can It Win the Digital Shelf?

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ( PPC ) has ramped up its focus on e-commerce, with digitally enabled sales rising more than 26% year over year in the second quarter of 2025. The company is expanding its presence and optimizing its media investments across a range of digital channels, including leading retailers, food service providers and various other online platforms.

A major contributor to this momentum is the strength of its flagship brands, Just Bare and Pilgrim’s. Just Bare recently captured more than 10% market share in fully cooked chicken, propelled by incremental distribution and category-leading velocity. By prioritizing these digital levers, Pilgrim’s Pride is aligning with modern consumer buying habits and positioning itself to capitalize on the growing shift toward online grocery and foodservice orders.

Pilgrim’s focus on leveraging brand strength and digital marketing to drive sales highlights a modern approach to growing its business beyond traditional channels. The company is actively working with leading retailers and food service providers to ensure its products are not only available but also highly visible to online shoppers.

With the broader online grocery market still expanding, especially in the fresh and prepared food categories, the company’s efforts could pay dividends as more consumers shift protein purchases to online channels.

Pilgrim's Pride’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 10.6% in the past month compared with the industry’s 2.9% growth. PPC outperformed the broader Consumer Staples sector and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 0.4% and 3.3%, respectively, during the same period.

PPC Stock's Past Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is PPC a Value Play Stock?

Pilgrim’s Pride currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 10.08, which is down from the industry average of 12.53 and notably below the sector average of 17.22. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to both its direct peers and the broader consumer staples sector.

PPC P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

