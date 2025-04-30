PILGRIM'S PRIDE Earnings Results: $PPC Reports Quarterly Earnings

PILGRIM'S PRIDE ($PPC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $1.31 per share, missing estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $4,463,010,000, missing estimates of $4,582,811,036 by $-119,801,036.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PPC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE Insider Trading Activity

PILGRIM'S PRIDE insiders have traded $PPC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW R GALVANONI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,483 shares for an estimated $286,828

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of PILGRIM'S PRIDE stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE Government Contracts

We have seen $45,793,731 of award payments to $PPC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.