PILGRIM'S PRIDE Earnings Preview: Recent $PPC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PILGRIM'S PRIDE ($PPC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,671,313,963 and earnings of $1.12 per share.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of PILGRIM'S PRIDE stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE Government Contracts

We have seen $44,736,591 of award payments to $PPC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

