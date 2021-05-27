Pilgrim's Pride Corporation's (NASDAQ:PPC) P/E Is On The Mark

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 46.1x Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Pilgrim's Pride hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

free report on Pilgrim's Pride

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Pilgrim's Pride would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 70%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 82% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 82% per annum over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Pilgrim's Pride is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Pilgrim's Pride's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Pilgrim's Pride's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

