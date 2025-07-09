Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Scheduled to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 30, with a conference call on July 31.

Quiver AI Summary

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 30, 2025, after U.S. market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast on July 31, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. MT to discuss the results, featuring prepared remarks followed by a Q&A session with executives. Investors and analysts can pre-register for the webcast via the company's investor website to receive a unique PIN for easy access. Those who do not pre-register can join by calling a designated number on the day of the event. The webcast will be available for replay shortly after the call and through the end of October. Pilgrim's Pride operates in multiple countries and employs approximately 62,600 people in the protein processing industry. For further details, interested parties can visit the company's website or contact their investor relations team.

Potential Positives

Announcement of upcoming financial results highlights transparency and commitment to investor communication.

Scheduled conference call and webcast allow for direct engagement between the company's executives and investors, facilitating a better understanding of the company's performance.

Ability for investors and analysts to pre-register for the conference call streamlines access and enhances participation in the event.

Replay options for both webcast and telephone ensure that broader audiences can access the information shared, promoting further engagement and transparency.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial data or performance metrics, which may raise concerns among investors about the company’s financial health prior to the results announcement.



The timing of the financial results release right before the market closes might suggest that there could be unexpected or negative news that could impact stock performance.



By requiring pre-registration for questions during the call, it may limit open engagement and transparency between the management and investors, which can be viewed negatively by shareholders seeking responsiveness from leadership.

FAQ

When will Pilgrim's Pride release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Pilgrim's Pride will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 30, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the Pilgrim's Pride conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for July 31, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET).

How can investors participate in the Pilgrim's Pride webcast?

Investors can pre-register for the webcast at the company's investor website or join by phone on the day of the event.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, the webcast will be available for replay on the Pilgrim’s website two hours after the call ends until October 31, 2025.

How can I submit a question during the Pilgrim's conference call?

To submit a question, participants must be logged in via telephone during the call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PPC Insider Trading Activity

$PPC insiders have traded $PPC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FABIO SANDRI (President and CEO) sold 70,000 shares for an estimated $3,208,121

MATTHEW R GALVANONI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,483 shares for an estimated $286,828

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $PPC stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PPC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PPC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PPC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Leah Jordan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $50.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $48.0 on 03/17/2025

Full Release



GREELEY, Colo., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, July 30. The company’s executives will review the results on a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET). Prepared remarks regarding the company’s financial and operational results will be followed by a question and answer period with the Pilgrim’s executive management team.





Investors and analysts may pre-register for the webcast to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call has begun, by accessing the company’s investor website at



https://ir.pilgrims.com



in the “Events & Presentations” section. Participants also can register for the conference call and webcast at







https://dpregister.com/sreg/10201340/ff89faa9f4



.





Participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered can do so on the day of the event by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.” To submit a question to management during the call, participants must be logged in via telephone.





The webcast will be available for replay on Pilgrim’s website two hours after the call concludes and will remain available through Oct. 31, 2025. Alternatively, the telephone replay may be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 in the US, or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally, and requesting conference number 2068289, which will be available through Aug. 31, 2025.







About Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation







Pilgrim’s employs approximately 62,600 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. The company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit



www.pilgrims.com



.







Contact







Andrew Rojeski





Head of Strategy, Investor Relations & Sustainability





Phone: 970-506-7783







IRPPC@pilgrims.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.