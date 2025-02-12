News & Insights

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Reports Strong Year-End Financial Results for 2024

February 12, 2025 — 04:41 pm EST

Pilgrim’s Pride reports 2024 financial results, highlighting increased net sales, income, and efficiency across its global operations.

Quiver AI Summary

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation announced its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results, revealing net sales of $17.9 billion for the year and a fourth quarter net sales of $4.4 billion. The company reported a consolidated GAAP net income of $1.1 billion for the year, with an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.57, while adjusted net income reached $1.3 billion, or adjusted EPS of $5.42. Notable performance highlights included strong growth in the U.S. Fresh and Prepared Foods segments, with branded products showing significant year-over-year increases. Operational excellence initiatives contributed to improved margins across all regions, with notable sustainability efforts recognized by external agencies. Pilgrim's Pride emphasizes its strategic focus on customer relationships and diversified offerings as key drivers for growth, alongside continued investments in capacity expansion and sustainability practices. The company maintains a strong liquidity position, showcasing effective working capital management and a low net leverage ratio.

Potential Positives

  • Net sales for the year reached $17.9 billion, demonstrating a 3.0% increase compared to the previous year.
  • Significant growth in Adjusted Net Income to $1.3 billion, reflecting a robust performance across regions.
  • U.S. Prepared Foods sales grew nearly 25%, driven by branded offerings such as Just Bare® and Pilgrim’s®, indicating successful product strategies.
  • Improvements in sustainability efforts recognized by external agencies, indicating a commitment to environmental performance.

Potential Negatives

  • Net sales in the fourth quarter decreased by 3.5% compared to the same period last year, despite an overall yearly increase of 3.0%, indicating potential weakening demand or increased competition.
  • GAAP Operating Income margin in the fourth quarter was lower at 7.0% compared to the previous year, suggesting a decline in operational efficiency during that period.
  • Significant legal expenses related to litigation settlements were reported, which could imply ongoing legal challenges that may harm the company’s reputation and financial stability.

FAQ

What were Pilgrim's Pride's 2024 net sales figures?

Pilgrim's Pride reported net sales of $17.9 billion for the year 2024.

How did Pilgrim's Pride perform in the fourth quarter of 2024?

In Q4 2024, Pilgrim's Pride achieved net sales of $4.4 billion.

What was Pilgrim's Pride's GAAP net income for 2024?

The company reported a GAAP net income of $1.1 billion for the year 2024.

How did adjusted EBITDA margins vary across regions?

Adjusted EBITDA margins were 14.7% in the U.S., 7.9% in Europe, and 11.8% in Mexico.

What sustainability initiatives did Pilgrim's Pride highlight in 2024?

Pilgrim's Pride continues to focus on reducing emissions intensity and has partnered for methane capture projects.

Full Release



GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the world's leading food companies, reports its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results.




2024


Highlights




  • Net Sales of $17.9 billion.


  • Consolidated GAAP Operating Income margin of 8.4%.


  • GAAP Net Income of $1.1 billion and GAAP EPS of $4.57. Adjusted Net Income of $1.3 billion, or Adjusted EPS of $5.42.


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 billion, or a 12.4% margin, with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 14.7% in the U.S., 7.9% in Europe, and 11.8% in Mexico.


  • The U.S. Fresh portfolio continued to benefit from strong chicken demand and execution of the company’s strategies. Pilgrim’s continued to progress in operational excellence, while its diversified portfolio across bird sizes and differentiated offerings captured benefits from above average commodity values and generated incremental distribution with key customers.


  • U.S. Prepared Foods continued to provide profitable growth as branded offerings grew nearly 25% compared to last year.

    Just Bare



    ®


    and

    Pilgrim’s



    ®


    remain key drivers, with innovative and well-recognized quality capturing market share. Progress in commerce also continues, as digitally influenced sales grew 30% compared to prior year.


  • Pilgrim’s Europe business continues its positive momentum, with manufacturing footprint optimization, back-office integration of support activities, and enhanced mix.

    Richmond



    ®


    and

    Fridge Raiders



    ®


    continue to increase volume share in their categories, and innovation efforts in partnership with key customers continue to be recognized by the market with multiple industry awards.


  • Mexico margins improved from last year given extended strength in the commodity markets and increased distribution with key customers across retail and foodservice. Diversification through brands remained on track as the portfolio grew over 7%.


  • Pilgrim’s sustainability efforts continue to drive reductions in scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity across all regions compared to 2023. External agencies continued to recognize progress in environmental performance as scores improved compared to last year.


  • Strong liquidity position and net leverage ratio of 0.52 Adjusted EBITDA given healthy market conditions, judicious working capital management, and consistent execution of the company’s strategies provided the foundation to drive profitable growth for the business.




Fourth Quarter




  • Net Sales of $4.4 billion.


  • Consolidated GAAP Operating Income margin of 7.0%.


  • GAAP Net Income of $235.9 million and GAAP EPS of $0.99. Adjusted Net Income of $321.7 million and Adjusted EPS of $1.35.


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $525.7 million, or a 12.0% margin, with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 14.2% in the U.S., 9.3% in Europe, and 7.4% in Mexico.


  • Pilgrim’s U.S. portfolio benefited from relatively strong seasonal commodity cut out values for Big Bird, increased demand from key customers in Case Ready and Small Bird, and continued progress in mix and cost through operational excellence efforts.


  • U.S. Prepared Foods accelerated growth through incremental distribution of its portfolio across retail and foodservice. Diversification through brands continues to progress as net sales of

    Just Bare



    ®


    and

    Pilgrim’s



    ®


    grew 35% and 16%, respectively, compared to prior year.


  • Europe increased margins through continued operational excellence in manufacturing, and growth in foodservice and branded offerings.

    Fridge Raiders



    ®


    and

    Rollover



    ®


    both grew faster than category averages.


  • Mexico realized strong performance as commodity values strengthened throughout the quarter, fresh branded products grew nearly 10%, and key customer demand experienced positive growth. The Merida complex ramped up production during the quarter, and the company continues to invest in additional capacity in the region.


  • Pilgrim’s continues to cultivate its sustainability infrastructure as the company partnered with GreenGasUSA to complete a project to leverage methane capture capabilities at its Sumter, S.C., complex and generate renewable natural gas.

































































































































































Unaudited


Three Months Ended


Year Ended




December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023



(2)


Y/Y Change


December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023



(2)


Y/Y Change




(In millions, except per share and percentages)


Net sales

$
4,372.1


$
4,528.3


(3.5
)%

$
17,878.3


$
17,362.2


+3.0
%

U.S. GAAP EPS

$
0.99


$
0.57


+73.7
%

$
4.57


$
1.36


+236.0
%

Operating income

$
306.7


$
184.3


+66.4
%

$
1,506.1


$
522.3


+188.4
%

Adjusted EBITDA

(


1)

$
525.7


$
309.5


+69.9
%

$
2,213.9


$
1,034.2


+114.1
%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

(


1)


12.0
%


6.8
%

+5.2pts


12.4
%


6.0
%

+6.4pts





















(1)

Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.

(2)

The three months ended and year ended December 31, 2023 were 14-week and 53-week periods, respectively.




“While we experienced a positive market environment with lower input costs and strong chicken demand in 2024, we elevated our performance across all regions through a continued focus on controlling what we can control,” said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s President and CEO. “As such, we improved efficiencies through operational excellence, expanded relationships with key customers, and drove growth in our value-added portfolio.”



In the fourth quarter, the U.S. continued to execute its strategies, and demand for chicken remained robust across both retail and foodservice. Big Bird benefited from production improvements and relatively strong seasonal market pricing, whereas Case Ready and Small Bird grew from increased consumer demand in retail, QSR and deli. Prepared Foods continued to cultivate sales momentum through additional distribution of its value-added portfolio.



“Our performance is a reflection of our diversified portfolio, our ability to work with key customers to unlock consumer value through differentiated offerings, and our continued emphasis on quality and service,” Sandri said.



Europe improved by over 100 basis points compared to same period last year through continued improvements in product mix and manufacturing productivity. These efforts were amplified by further diversification through brands and increased consumer acceptance of recently launched innovation.



“Europe continued to make strong progress in its profitability journey. Equally important, the team continues to cultivate the foundation for profitable growth through innovation. In partnership with our key customers, we launched new and innovative products that are growing ahead of the categories and helping our key customers to differentiate in the marketplace,” said Sandri.



In Mexico, commodity markets experienced counter seasonal movements and continually strengthened throughout the quarter. Key customers in fresh continued to play a critical role as sales grew nearly 10% compared to the prior year. Diversification through value added gain momentum through incremental distribution across retail, club and foodservice.



“Given Mexico’s performance and market potential, we are continuing to invest in capacity expansion and operational excellence to further cultivate profitable growth with key customers. Based on these efforts, we can simultaneously reduce our operational risk, further diversify our portfolio, and unlock value with our key customers,” said Sandri.



Progress in sustainability continues as all regions reduced their energy intensity compared to the prior year. External agencies once again recognized progress in environmental practices as scores improved versus 2023. Innovation continues to be a key driver as Pilgrim’s partnership with GreenGasUSA to transform methane into renewable natural gas recently initiated production.



“We continue to integrate sustainability throughout all aspects of our business. As part of these efforts, we will explore novel solutions with leading industry partners to champion emissions reduction throughout our business,” remarked Sandri.




Conference Call Information



A conference call to discuss Pilgrim’s quarterly results will be held tomorrow, Feb. 13, at 7 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the link below. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.



To pre-register, go to:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10196108/fe534cf744



You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at



https://ir.pilgrims.com

in the “Events & Presentations” section.



For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.”



Replays of the conference call will be available on Pilgrim’s website approximately two hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through the “Investor” section of

www.pilgrims.com

.




About Pilgrim’s Pride



Pilgrim’s employs over 61,000 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit

www.pilgrims.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements




Statements contained in this press release that state the intentions, plans, hopes, beliefs, anticipations, expectations or predictions of the future of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation and its management are considered forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” “targets,” “will” and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include: matters affecting the poultry industry generally; the ability to execute the Company’s business plan to achieve desired cost savings and profitability; future pricing for feed ingredients and the Company’s products; outbreaks of avian influenza or other diseases, either in Pilgrim’s Pride’s flocks or elsewhere, affecting its ability to conduct its operations and/or demand for its poultry products; contamination of Pilgrim’s Pride’s products, which has previously and can in the future lead to product liability claims and product recalls; exposure to risks related to product liability, product recalls, property damage and injuries to persons, for which insurance coverage is expensive, limited and potentially inadequate; management of cash resources; restrictions imposed by, and as a result of, Pilgrim’s Pride’s leverage; changes in laws or regulations affecting Pilgrim’s Pride’s operations or the application thereof; new immigration legislation or increased enforcement efforts in connection with existing immigration legislation that cause the costs of doing business to increase, cause Pilgrim’s Pride to change the way in which it does business, or otherwise disrupt its operations; competitive factors and pricing pressures or the loss of one or more of Pilgrim’s Pride’s largest customers; currency exchange rate fluctuations, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriation and other risks associated with foreign operations; disruptions in international markets and distribution channels, including, but not limited to, the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict; the risk of cyber-attacks, natural disasters, power losses, unauthorized access, telecommunication failures, and other problems on our information systems; and the impact of uncertainties of litigation and other legal matters described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including the In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation, as well as other risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.




















Contact:
Andrew Rojeski


Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, & Sustainability



IRPPC@pilgrims.com



www.pilgrims.com









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023




(In thousands, except share and par value data)

Cash and cash equivalents

$
2,040,834


$
697,748

Restricted cash and cash equivalents


2,324



33,475

Investment in available-for-sale securities


10,220






Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses


1,004,334



1,129,178

Accounts receivable from related parties


2,608



1,778

Inventories


1,783,488



1,985,399

Income taxes receivable


72,414



161,062

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


200,879



195,831

Assets held for sale


3,062






Total current assets


5,120,163



4,204,471

Deferred tax assets


29,483



4,890

Other long-lived assets


62,019



35,646

Operating lease assets, net


255,713



266,707

Intangible assets, net


806,234



853,983

Goodwill


1,239,073



1,286,261

Property, plant and equipment, net


3,137,891



3,158,403

Total assets

$
10,650,576


$
9,810,361






Accounts payable

$
1,411,519


$
1,410,576

Accounts payable to related parties


15,257



41,254

Revenue contract liabilities


48,898



84,958

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


1,015,504



926,727

Income taxes payable


60,097



31,678

Current maturities of long-term debt


858



674

Total current liabilities


2,552,133



2,495,867

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, less current maturities


195,944



203,348

Long-term debt, less current maturities


3,206,113



3,340,841

Deferred tax liabilities


422,952



385,548

Other long-term liabilities


20,038



40,180

Total liabilities


6,397,180



6,465,784

Common stock, $.01 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized; 262,263,358 and 261,931,080 shares issued at year-end 2024 and year-end 2023, respectively; 237,122,205 and 236,789,927 shares outstanding at year-end 2024 and year-end 2023, respectively


2,623



2,620

Treasury stock, at cost, 25,141,153 shares at year-end 2024 and year-end 2023.


(544,687
)


(544,687
)

Additional paid-in capital


1,994,259



1,978,849

Retained earnings


3,157,511



2,071,073

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(370,300
)


(176,483
)

Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity


4,239,406



3,331,372

Noncontrolling interest


13,990



13,205

Total stockholders’ equity


4,253,396



3,344,577

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
10,650,576


$
9,810,361




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Three Months Ended


Year Ended




December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023




(In thousands, except per share data)

Net sales

$
4,372,064


$
4,528,302


$
17,878,291


$
17,362,217

Cost of sales


3,818,802



4,207,255



15,565,524



16,243,816

Gross profit


553,262



321,047



2,312,767



1,118,401

Selling, general and administrative expense


235,293



131,087



713,310



551,770

Restructuring activities


11,318



5,661



93,388



44,345

Operating income


306,651



184,299



1,506,069



522,286

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest


47,134



66,813



161,175



202,272

Interest income


(24,358
)


(12,308
)


(72,666
)


(35,651
)

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)


(2,785
)


(22,892
)


(10,025
)


20,570

Miscellaneous, net


10,163



(3,942
)


15,316



(30,127
)

Income before income taxes


276,497



156,628



1,412,269



365,222

Income tax expense


40,725



22,417



325,046



42,905

Net income


235,772



134,211



1,087,223



322,317

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling


interests


(82
)


(442
)


785



743

Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride


Corporation

$
235,854


$
134,653


$
1,086,438


$
321,574











Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:








Basic


237,123



236,790



237,008



236,725

Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents


947



675



792



572

Diluted


238,070



237,465



237,800



237,297











Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride




Corporation per share of common stock




outstanding:








Basic

$
0.99


$
0.57


$
4.58


$
1.36

Diluted

$
0.99


$
0.57


$
4.57


$
1.36






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Year Ended




December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023




(In thousands)


Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$
1,087,223


$
322,317

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization


433,622



419,900

Asset impairment


28,575



4,010

Share-based compensation


14,873



7,226

Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense


(11,211
)


20,694

Loan cost amortization


5,033



7,366

Deferred income tax expense


4,830



6,675

Accretion of bond discount


2,506



2,278

Loss (gain) on property disposals


1,779



(6,052
)

Loss (gain) on equity method investments


(7
)


328

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Trade accounts and other receivables


88,340



(19,007
)

Inventories


134,521



12,602

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(33,303
)


17,776

Accounts payable and accrued expenses


126,672



(68,677
)

Income taxes


109,369



(8,878
)

Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations


26,052



(9,993
)

Other operating assets and liabilities


(28,747
)


(30,688
)

Cash provided by operating activities


1,990,127



677,877


Cash flows from investing activities:




Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment


(476,153
)


(543,816
)

Proceeds from property disposals


15,356



19,784

Proceeds from insurance recoveries







20,681

Cash used in investing activities


(460,797
)


(503,351
)


Cash flows from financing activities:




Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings, and finance lease obligations


(152,120
)


(1,616,321
)

Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings







1,768,236

Proceeds from contribution (payment of distribution) of capital under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS


USA Holdings and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation


1,425



(1,592
)

Payment on early extinguishment of debt


(200
)


(13,780
)

Payment of capitalized loan costs


(16
)


(19,816
)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities


(150,911
)


116,727

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


(66,484
)


5,211

Increase in cash and cash equivalents


1,311,935



296,464

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year


731,223



434,759

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$
2,043,158


$
731,223


Supplemental Disclosure Information:




Interest paid (net of amount capitalized)

$
182,040


$
131,205

Income taxes paid


197,557



19,749



























PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION



Selected Financial Information



(Unaudited)



“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) foreign currency transaction losses (gains), (2) costs related to litigation settlements, (3) restructuring activities losses, (4) loss on settlement of pension from plan termination, (5) inventory write-down as a result of hurricane, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA applicable to continuing operations. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These limitations should be compensated for by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplemental basis.




















































































































































































































































































































PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION


Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA


(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Year Ended




December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023




(In thousands)

Net income

$
235,772


$
134,211


$
1,087,223


$
322,317

Add:








Interest expense, net

(a)


22,776



54,505



88,509



166,621

Income tax expense


40,725



22,417



325,046



42,905

Depreciation and amortization


111,854



112,486



433,622



419,900

EBITDA


411,127



323,619



1,934,400



951,743

Add:








Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)

(b)


(2,785
)


(22,892
)


(10,025
)


20,570

Litigation settlements

(c)


95,038



4,700



167,228



39,400

Restructuring activities losses

(d)


11,318



5,661



93,388



44,345

Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination

(e)


10,940








21,649





Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane

(f)












8,075





Minus:








Property insurance recoveries

(g)







2,038








21,124

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest


(82
)


(442
)


785



743

Adjusted EBITDA

$
525,720


$
309,492


$
2,213,930


$
1,034,191







































(a)
Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.

(b)
Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(c)
This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.

(d)
Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, asset impairment, contract termination, and others, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.

(e)
This represents a loss recognized on the settlement of pension plan obligations related to a plan termination of our two U.S. defined benefit plans.

(f)
This primarily represents broiler losses incurred as a result of Hurricane Helene in late September 2024.

(g)
This represents property insurance recoveries primarily for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.








The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the 12 months ended December 29, 2024 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by summing each of the unaudited three month periods within the audited year ended December 29, 2024.








































































































































































































































































































































































PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION


Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA


(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


LTM Ended December 29, 2024





March 31, 2024




June 30, 2024



September 29, 2024


December 29, 2024




(In thousands)

Net income

$
174,938


$
326,523


$
349,990


$
235,772


$
1,087,223

Add:










Interest expense, net


30,897



15,338



19,498



22,776



88,509

Income tax expense


52,062



100,650



131,609



40,725



325,046

Depreciation and amortization


103,350



107,948



110,470



111,854



433,622

EBITDA


361,247



550,459



611,567



411,127



1,934,400

Add:










Foreign currency transaction gains


(4,337
)


(2,225
)


(678
)


(2,785
)


(10,025
)

Litigation settlements


940



71,250








95,038



167,228

Restructuring activities losses


14,559



36,675



30,836



11,318



93,388

Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination












10,709



10,940



21,649

Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane












8,075








8,075

Minus:










Net income (loss) attributable to


noncontrolling interest


517



220



130



(82
)


785

Adjusted EBITDA

$
371,892


$
655,939


$
660,379


$
525,720


$
2,213,930







EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION


Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin


(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Year Ended


Three Months Ended


Year Ended




December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023



(In thousands, except percent of net sales)

Net income

$
235,772


$
134,211


$
1,087,223


$
322,317

5.39
%

2.96
%

6.08
%

1.86
%

Add:
















Interest expense, net


22,776



54,505



88,509



166,621

0.52
%

1.20
%

0.50
%

0.96
%

Income tax expense


40,725



22,417



325,046



42,905

0.93
%

0.50
%

1.82
%

0.25
%

Depreciation and amortization


111,854



112,486



433,622



419,900

2.56
%

2.48
%

2.43
%

2.42
%

EBITDA


411,127



323,619



1,934,400



951,743

9.40
%

7.14
%

10.82
%

5.48
%

Add:
















Foreign currency transaction


losses (gains)


(2,785
)


(22,892
)


(10,025
)


20,570

(0.05
)%

(0.50
)%

(0.06
)%

0.13
%

Litigation settlements


95,038



4,700



167,228



39,400

2.17
%

0.10
%

0.92
%

0.21
%

Restructuring activities losses


11,318



5,661



93,388



44,345

0.26
%

0.13
%

0.52
%

0.26
%

Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination


10,940








21,649






0.25
%



%

0.12
%



%

Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane












8,075








%



%

0.05
%



%

Minus:
















Property insurance recoveries







2,038








21,124



%

0.05
%



%

0.12
%

Net income (loss) attributable to


noncontrolling interest


(82
)


(442
)


785



743



%

(0.01
)%



%



%

Adjusted EBITDA

$
525,720


$
309,492


$
2,213,930


$
1,034,191

12.03
%

6.83
%

12.37
%

5.96
%


















Net sales

$
4,372,064


$
4,528,302


$
17,878,291


$
17,362,217














Adjusted EBITDA by segment figures are presented because they are used by management and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION


Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA


(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023



U.S.


Europe


Mexico


Total


U.S.


Europe


Mexico


Total



(In thousands)


(In thousands)

Net income
$
139,647


$
74,189


$
21,936


$
235,772


$
76,321


$
46,181


$
11,709


$
134,211

Add:















Interest expense, net

(a)

33,518



(5,262
)


(5,480
)


22,776



66,779



(1,458
)


(10,816
)


54,505

Income tax expense (benefit)

21,895



1,367



17,463



40,725



4,047



18,635



(265
)


22,417

Depreciation and amortization

70,612



36,141



5,101



111,854



68,004



38,707



5,775



112,486

EBITDA

265,672



106,435



39,020



411,127



215,151



102,065



6,403



323,619

Add:















Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)

(b)

(1
)


(612
)


(2,172
)


(2,785
)


(19,594
)


(3,355
)


57



(22,892
)

Litigation settlements

(c)

95,038













95,038



4,700













4,700

Restructuring activities losses

(d)






11,318








11,318








5,661








5,661

Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination

(e)

10,940













10,940





















Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane

(f)







































Minus:















Property insurance recoveries

(g)


























1,921



117



2,038

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest











(82
)


(82
)












(442
)


(442
)

Adjusted EBITDA
$
371,649


$
117,141


$
36,930


$
525,720


$
200,257


$
102,450


$
6,785


$
309,492







































(a)
Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.

(b)
Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(c)
This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.

(d)
Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, asset impairment, contract termination, and others, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.

(e)
This represents a loss recognized on the settlement of pension plan obligations related to a plan termination of our two U.S. defined benefit plans.

(f)
This primarily represents broiler losses incurred as a result of Hurricane Helene in late September 2024.

(g)
This represents property insurance recoveries primarily for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION


Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA


(Unaudited)



















Year Ended


Year Ended



December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023



U.S.


Europe


Mexico


Total


U.S.


Europe


Mexico


Total



(In thousands)


(In thousands)

Net income
$
719,595


$
176,421


$
191,207


$
1,087,223


$
32,520


$
114,666


$
175,131


$
322,317

Add:















Interest expense, net

(a)

133,784



(13,996
)


(31,279
)


88,509



194,013



(2,928
)


(24,464
)


166,621

Income tax expense (benefit)

237,550



10,750



76,746



325,046



(5,848
)


23,378



25,375



42,905

Depreciation and amortization

270,618



140,993



22,011



433,622



255,052



142,190



22,658



419,900

EBITDA

1,361,547



314,168



258,685



1,934,400



475,737



277,306



198,700



951,743

Add:















Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)

(b)

(1
)


(665
)


(9,359
)


(10,025
)


35,433



(2,520
)


(12,343
)


20,570

Litigation settlements

(c)

167,228













167,228



39,400













39,400

Restructuring activities losses

(d)






93,388








93,388








44,345








44,345

Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination

(e)

21,649













21,649




















Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane

(f)

8,075













8,075




















Minus:















Property insurance recoveries

(g)





















19,086



1,921



117



21,124

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest











785



785













743



743

Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,558,498


$
406,891


$
248,541


$
2,213,930


$
531,484


$
317,210


$
185,497


$
1,034,191







































(a)
Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.

(b)
Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(c)
This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.

(d)
Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, asset impairment, contract termination, and others, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.

(e)
This represents a loss recognized on the settlement of pension plan obligations related to a plan termination of our two U.S. defined benefit plans.

(f)
This primarily represents broiler losses incurred as a result of Hurricane Helene in late September 2024.

(g)
This represents property insurance recoveries primarily for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.








Adjusted Operating Income is calculated by adding to Operating Income certain items of expense and deducting from Operating Income certain items of income. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income as follows:










































































































































































































































































































































PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION


Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income


(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023


(In thousands)

GAAP operating income, U.S. operations
$
205,752


$
128,353


$
1,113,001


$
238,894

Litigation settlements

95,038



4,700



167,228



39,400

Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane











8,075






Adjusted operating income, U.S. operations
$
300,790


$
133,053


$
1,288,304


$
278,294









Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations

11.5
%


5.0
%


12.1
%


2.8
%









GAAP operating income, Europe operations
$
68,983


$
57,568


$
169,693


$
128,151

Restructuring activities losses

11,318



5,661



93,388



44,345

Adjusted operating income, Europe operations
$
80,301


$
63,229


$
263,081


$
172,496









Adjusted operating income margin, Europe operations

6.4
%


4.7
%


5.1
%


3.3
%









GAAP operating income, Mexico operations
$
31,916


$
(1,621
)

$
223,375


$
155,455

No adjustments



















Adjusted operating income, Mexico operations
$
31,916


$
(1,621
)

$
223,375


$
155,455









Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations

6.4
%

(0.3
)%


10.6
%


7.3
%







Adjusted Operating Income Margin for each of our reportable segments is calculated by dividing Adjusted operating income by Net Sales. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income Margin provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income margin for each of our reportable segments to adjusted operating income margin for each of our reportable segments is as follows:















































































































































































































PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION


Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income Margin


(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023



(In percent)

GAAP operating income margin, U.S. operations
7.9
%

4.8
%

10.5
%

2.4
%

Litigation settlements
3.6
%

0.2
%

1.5
%

0.4
%

Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane


%



%

0.1
%



%

Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations
11.5
%

5.0
%

12.1
%

2.8
%









GAAP operating income margin, Europe operations
5.5
%

4.3
%

3.3
%

2.5
%

Restructuring activities losses
0.9
%

0.4
%

1.8
%

0.8
%

Adjusted operating income margin, Europe operations
6.4
%

4.7
%

5.1
%

3.3
%









GAAP operating income margin, Mexico operations
6.4
%

(0.3
)%

10.6
%

7.3
%

No adjustments


%



%



%



%

Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations
6.4
%

(0.3
)%

10.6
%

7.3
%







Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim's") is calculated by adding to net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of expense and deducting from net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of income, as shown below in the table. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is presented because it is used by management, and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies. Management also believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of such charges on net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that presentation of adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:










































































































































































































































































































PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION


Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income


(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 29,




2024


December 31,




2023


December 29,




2024


December 31,




2023



(In thousands, except per share data)

Net income attributable to Pilgrim's
$
235,854


$
134,653


$
1,086,438


$
321,574

Add:







Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)

(2,785
)


(22,892
)


(10,025
)


20,570

Litigation settlements

95,038



4,700



167,228



39,400

Restructuring activities losses

11,318



5,661



93,388



44,345

Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination

10,940








21,649






Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane











8,075






Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt recognized


as a component of interest expense

(a)






20,694



(11,211
)


20,694

Minus:







Property insurance recoveries






2,038








21,124

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact

350,365



140,778



1,355,542



425,459

Net tax impact of adjustments

(b)

(28,620
)


(1,482
)


(66,057
)


(25,140
)

Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's
$
321,745


$
139,296


$
1,289,485


$
400,319

Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding

238,070



237,465



237,800



237,297

Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share
$
1.35


$
0.59


$
5.42


$
1.69



















(a)
The gain on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense in 2024 was due to the bond repurchases. The loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense in 2023 was due to the repurchase of the Senior Notes due 2027.

(b)
Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.








Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:


































































































































































































































































































PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION


Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS


(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023



(In thousands, except per share data)

U.S. GAAP EPS
$
0.99


$
0.57


$
4.57


$
1.36

Add:







Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)

(0.01
)


(0.10
)


(0.04
)


0.09

Litigation settlements

0.40



0.02



0.70



0.16

Restructuring activities losses

0.05



0.02



0.39



0.19

Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination

0.05








0.09






Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane











0.03






Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense






0.09



(0.05
)


0.08

Minus:







Property insurance recoveries






0.01








0.09

Adjusted EPS attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact

1.48



0.59



5.69



1.79

Net tax impact of adjustments

(a)

(0.13
)







(0.27
)


(0.10
)

Adjusted EPS
$
1.35


$
0.59


$
5.42


$
1.69









Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding

238,070



237,465



237,800



237,297


(a)        Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION


Supplementary Geographic Data


(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended


Year Ended




December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 29, 2024


December 31, 2023




(In thousands)

Sources of net sales by country of origin:








U.S.

$
2,613,241

$
2,660,649


$
10,629,929

$
10,027,742

Europe


1,259,176


1,341,103



5,136,747


5,203,322

Mexico


499,647


526,550



2,111,615


2,131,153

Total net sales

$
4,372,064

$
4,528,302


$
17,878,291

$
17,362,217










Sources of cost of sales by country of origin:








U.S.

$
2,231,746

$
2,461,255


$
9,065,837

$
9,505,258

Europe


1,135,385


1,233,572



4,675,080


4,828,623

Mexico


451,671


512,427



1,824,607


1,909,721

Elimination






1







214

Total cost of sales

$
3,818,802

$
4,207,255


$
15,565,524

$
16,243,816










Sources of gross profit by country of origin:








U.S.

$
381,495

$
199,394


$
1,564,092

$
522,484

Europe


123,791


107,531



461,667


374,699

Mexico


47,976


14,123



287,008


221,432

Elimination






(1
)






(214
)

Total gross profit

$
553,262

$
321,047


$
2,312,767

$
1,118,401










Sources of operating income (loss) by country of origin:








U.S.

$
205,752

$
128,353


$
1,113,001

$
238,894

Europe


68,983


57,568



169,693


128,151

Mexico


31,916


(1,621
)


223,375


155,455

Elimination






(1
)






(214
)

Total operating income

$
306,651

$
184,299


$
1,506,069

$
522,286





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

