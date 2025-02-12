Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Reports Strong Year-End Financial Results for 2024

Pilgrim’s Pride reports 2024 financial results, highlighting increased net sales, income, and efficiency across its global operations.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation announced its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results, revealing net sales of $17.9 billion for the year and a fourth quarter net sales of $4.4 billion. The company reported a consolidated GAAP net income of $1.1 billion for the year, with an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.57, while adjusted net income reached $1.3 billion, or adjusted EPS of $5.42. Notable performance highlights included strong growth in the U.S. Fresh and Prepared Foods segments, with branded products showing significant year-over-year increases. Operational excellence initiatives contributed to improved margins across all regions, with notable sustainability efforts recognized by external agencies. Pilgrim's Pride emphasizes its strategic focus on customer relationships and diversified offerings as key drivers for growth, alongside continued investments in capacity expansion and sustainability practices. The company maintains a strong liquidity position, showcasing effective working capital management and a low net leverage ratio.

Potential Positives

Net sales for the year reached $17.9 billion, demonstrating a 3.0% increase compared to the previous year.

Significant growth in Adjusted Net Income to $1.3 billion, reflecting a robust performance across regions.

U.S. Prepared Foods sales grew nearly 25%, driven by branded offerings such as Just Bare® and Pilgrim’s®, indicating successful product strategies.

Improvements in sustainability efforts recognized by external agencies, indicating a commitment to environmental performance.

Potential Negatives

Net sales in the fourth quarter decreased by 3.5% compared to the same period last year, despite an overall yearly increase of 3.0%, indicating potential weakening demand or increased competition.

GAAP Operating Income margin in the fourth quarter was lower at 7.0% compared to the previous year, suggesting a decline in operational efficiency during that period.

Significant legal expenses related to litigation settlements were reported, which could imply ongoing legal challenges that may harm the company’s reputation and financial stability.

FAQ

What were Pilgrim's Pride's 2024 net sales figures?

Pilgrim's Pride reported net sales of $17.9 billion for the year 2024.

How did Pilgrim's Pride perform in the fourth quarter of 2024?

In Q4 2024, Pilgrim's Pride achieved net sales of $4.4 billion.

What was Pilgrim's Pride's GAAP net income for 2024?

The company reported a GAAP net income of $1.1 billion for the year 2024.

How did adjusted EBITDA margins vary across regions?

Adjusted EBITDA margins were 14.7% in the U.S., 7.9% in Europe, and 11.8% in Mexico.

What sustainability initiatives did Pilgrim's Pride highlight in 2024?

Pilgrim's Pride continues to focus on reducing emissions intensity and has partnered for methane capture projects.

Full Release



GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the world's leading food companies, reports its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results.







2024





Highlights









Net Sales of $17.9 billion.



Net Sales of $17.9 billion.



Consolidated GAAP Operating Income margin of 8.4%.



Consolidated GAAP Operating Income margin of 8.4%.



GAAP Net Income of $1.1 billion and GAAP EPS of $4.57. Adjusted Net Income of $1.3 billion, or Adjusted EPS of $5.42.



GAAP Net Income of $1.1 billion and GAAP EPS of $4.57. Adjusted Net Income of $1.3 billion, or Adjusted EPS of $5.42.



Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 billion, or a 12.4% margin, with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 14.7% in the U.S., 7.9% in Europe, and 11.8% in Mexico.



Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 billion, or a 12.4% margin, with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 14.7% in the U.S., 7.9% in Europe, and 11.8% in Mexico.



The U.S. Fresh portfolio continued to benefit from strong chicken demand and execution of the company’s strategies. Pilgrim’s continued to progress in operational excellence, while its diversified portfolio across bird sizes and differentiated offerings captured benefits from above average commodity values and generated incremental distribution with key customers.



The U.S. Fresh portfolio continued to benefit from strong chicken demand and execution of the company’s strategies. Pilgrim’s continued to progress in operational excellence, while its diversified portfolio across bird sizes and differentiated offerings captured benefits from above average commodity values and generated incremental distribution with key customers.



U.S. Prepared Foods continued to provide profitable growth as branded offerings grew nearly 25% compared to last year.



Just Bare







®





and



Pilgrim’s







®





remain key drivers, with innovative and well-recognized quality capturing market share. Progress in commerce also continues, as digitally influenced sales grew 30% compared to prior year.



U.S. Prepared Foods continued to provide profitable growth as branded offerings grew nearly 25% compared to last year. Just Bare and Pilgrim’s remain key drivers, with innovative and well-recognized quality capturing market share. Progress in commerce also continues, as digitally influenced sales grew 30% compared to prior year.



Pilgrim’s Europe business continues its positive momentum, with manufacturing footprint optimization, back-office integration of support activities, and enhanced mix.



Richmond







®





and



Fridge Raiders







®





continue to increase volume share in their categories, and innovation efforts in partnership with key customers continue to be recognized by the market with multiple industry awards.



Pilgrim’s Europe business continues its positive momentum, with manufacturing footprint optimization, back-office integration of support activities, and enhanced mix. Richmond and Fridge Raiders continue to increase volume share in their categories, and innovation efforts in partnership with key customers continue to be recognized by the market with multiple industry awards.



Mexico margins improved from last year given extended strength in the commodity markets and increased distribution with key customers across retail and foodservice. Diversification through brands remained on track as the portfolio grew over 7%.



Mexico margins improved from last year given extended strength in the commodity markets and increased distribution with key customers across retail and foodservice. Diversification through brands remained on track as the portfolio grew over 7%.



Pilgrim’s sustainability efforts continue to drive reductions in scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity across all regions compared to 2023. External agencies continued to recognize progress in environmental performance as scores improved compared to last year.



Pilgrim’s sustainability efforts continue to drive reductions in scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity across all regions compared to 2023. External agencies continued to recognize progress in environmental performance as scores improved compared to last year.



Strong liquidity position and net leverage ratio of 0.52 Adjusted EBITDA given healthy market conditions, judicious working capital management, and consistent execution of the company’s strategies provided the foundation to drive profitable growth for the business.









Fourth Quarter









Net Sales of $4.4 billion.



Net Sales of $4.4 billion.



Consolidated GAAP Operating Income margin of 7.0%.



Consolidated GAAP Operating Income margin of 7.0%.



GAAP Net Income of $235.9 million and GAAP EPS of $0.99. Adjusted Net Income of $321.7 million and Adjusted EPS of $1.35.



GAAP Net Income of $235.9 million and GAAP EPS of $0.99. Adjusted Net Income of $321.7 million and Adjusted EPS of $1.35.



Adjusted EBITDA of $525.7 million, or a 12.0% margin, with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 14.2% in the U.S., 9.3% in Europe, and 7.4% in Mexico.



Adjusted EBITDA of $525.7 million, or a 12.0% margin, with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 14.2% in the U.S., 9.3% in Europe, and 7.4% in Mexico.



Pilgrim’s U.S. portfolio benefited from relatively strong seasonal commodity cut out values for Big Bird, increased demand from key customers in Case Ready and Small Bird, and continued progress in mix and cost through operational excellence efforts.



Pilgrim’s U.S. portfolio benefited from relatively strong seasonal commodity cut out values for Big Bird, increased demand from key customers in Case Ready and Small Bird, and continued progress in mix and cost through operational excellence efforts.



U.S. Prepared Foods accelerated growth through incremental distribution of its portfolio across retail and foodservice. Diversification through brands continues to progress as net sales of



Just Bare







®





and



Pilgrim’s







®





grew 35% and 16%, respectively, compared to prior year.



U.S. Prepared Foods accelerated growth through incremental distribution of its portfolio across retail and foodservice. Diversification through brands continues to progress as net sales of Just Bare and Pilgrim’s grew 35% and 16%, respectively, compared to prior year.



Europe increased margins through continued operational excellence in manufacturing, and growth in foodservice and branded offerings.



Fridge Raiders







®





and



Rollover







®





both grew faster than category averages.



Europe increased margins through continued operational excellence in manufacturing, and growth in foodservice and branded offerings. Fridge Raiders and Rollover both grew faster than category averages.



Mexico realized strong performance as commodity values strengthened throughout the quarter, fresh branded products grew nearly 10%, and key customer demand experienced positive growth. The Merida complex ramped up production during the quarter, and the company continues to invest in additional capacity in the region.



Mexico realized strong performance as commodity values strengthened throughout the quarter, fresh branded products grew nearly 10%, and key customer demand experienced positive growth. The Merida complex ramped up production during the quarter, and the company continues to invest in additional capacity in the region.



Pilgrim’s continues to cultivate its sustainability infrastructure as the company partnered with GreenGasUSA to complete a project to leverage methane capture capabilities at its Sumter, S.C., complex and generate renewable natural gas.





















Unaudited













Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023







(2)















Y/Y Change













December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023







(2)















Y/Y Change





















(In millions, except per share and percentages)



















Net sales









$





4,372.1













$





4,528.3













(3.5





)%









$





17,878.3













$





17,362.2













+3.0





%









U.S. GAAP EPS









$





0.99













$





0.57













+73.7





%









$





4.57













$





1.36













+236.0





%









Operating income









$





306.7













$





184.3













+66.4





%









$





1,506.1













$





522.3













+188.4





%









Adjusted EBITDA



(





1)











$





525.7













$





309.5













+69.9





%









$





2,213.9













$





1,034.2













+114.1





%









Adjusted EBITDA margin



(





1)















12.0





%













6.8





%









+5.2pts













12.4





%













6.0





%









+6.4pts





















(1)









Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.









(2)









The three months ended and year ended December 31, 2023 were 14-week and 53-week periods, respectively.





















“While we experienced a positive market environment with lower input costs and strong chicken demand in 2024, we elevated our performance across all regions through a continued focus on controlling what we can control,” said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s President and CEO. “As such, we improved efficiencies through operational excellence, expanded relationships with key customers, and drove growth in our value-added portfolio.”





In the fourth quarter, the U.S. continued to execute its strategies, and demand for chicken remained robust across both retail and foodservice. Big Bird benefited from production improvements and relatively strong seasonal market pricing, whereas Case Ready and Small Bird grew from increased consumer demand in retail, QSR and deli. Prepared Foods continued to cultivate sales momentum through additional distribution of its value-added portfolio.





“Our performance is a reflection of our diversified portfolio, our ability to work with key customers to unlock consumer value through differentiated offerings, and our continued emphasis on quality and service,” Sandri said.





Europe improved by over 100 basis points compared to same period last year through continued improvements in product mix and manufacturing productivity. These efforts were amplified by further diversification through brands and increased consumer acceptance of recently launched innovation.





“Europe continued to make strong progress in its profitability journey. Equally important, the team continues to cultivate the foundation for profitable growth through innovation. In partnership with our key customers, we launched new and innovative products that are growing ahead of the categories and helping our key customers to differentiate in the marketplace,” said Sandri.





In Mexico, commodity markets experienced counter seasonal movements and continually strengthened throughout the quarter. Key customers in fresh continued to play a critical role as sales grew nearly 10% compared to the prior year. Diversification through value added gain momentum through incremental distribution across retail, club and foodservice.





“Given Mexico’s performance and market potential, we are continuing to invest in capacity expansion and operational excellence to further cultivate profitable growth with key customers. Based on these efforts, we can simultaneously reduce our operational risk, further diversify our portfolio, and unlock value with our key customers,” said Sandri.





Progress in sustainability continues as all regions reduced their energy intensity compared to the prior year. External agencies once again recognized progress in environmental practices as scores improved versus 2023. Innovation continues to be a key driver as Pilgrim’s partnership with GreenGasUSA to transform methane into renewable natural gas recently initiated production.





“We continue to integrate sustainability throughout all aspects of our business. As part of these efforts, we will explore novel solutions with leading industry partners to champion emissions reduction throughout our business,” remarked Sandri.







Conference Call Information







A conference call to discuss Pilgrim’s quarterly results will be held tomorrow, Feb. 13, at 7 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the link below. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.





To pre-register, go to:



https://dpregister.com/sreg/10196108/fe534cf744







You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at







https://ir.pilgrims.com



in the “Events & Presentations” section.





For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.”





Replays of the conference call will be available on Pilgrim’s website approximately two hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through the “Investor” section of



www.pilgrims.com



.







About Pilgrim’s Pride







Pilgrim’s employs over 61,000 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit



www.pilgrims.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









Statements contained in this press release that state the intentions, plans, hopes, beliefs, anticipations, expectations or predictions of the future of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation and its management are considered forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” “targets,” “will” and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include: matters affecting the poultry industry generally; the ability to execute the Company’s business plan to achieve desired cost savings and profitability; future pricing for feed ingredients and the Company’s products; outbreaks of avian influenza or other diseases, either in Pilgrim’s Pride’s flocks or elsewhere, affecting its ability to conduct its operations and/or demand for its poultry products; contamination of Pilgrim’s Pride’s products, which has previously and can in the future lead to product liability claims and product recalls; exposure to risks related to product liability, product recalls, property damage and injuries to persons, for which insurance coverage is expensive, limited and potentially inadequate; management of cash resources; restrictions imposed by, and as a result of, Pilgrim’s Pride’s leverage; changes in laws or regulations affecting Pilgrim’s Pride’s operations or the application thereof; new immigration legislation or increased enforcement efforts in connection with existing immigration legislation that cause the costs of doing business to increase, cause Pilgrim’s Pride to change the way in which it does business, or otherwise disrupt its operations; competitive factors and pricing pressures or the loss of one or more of Pilgrim’s Pride’s largest customers; currency exchange rate fluctuations, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriation and other risks associated with foreign operations; disruptions in international markets and distribution channels, including, but not limited to, the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict; the risk of cyber-attacks, natural disasters, power losses, unauthorized access, telecommunication failures, and other problems on our information systems; and the impact of uncertainties of litigation and other legal matters described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including the In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation, as well as other risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.











Contact:





Andrew Rojeski













Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, & Sustainability















IRPPC@pilgrims.com

















www.pilgrims.com

























PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





























December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023





















(In thousands, except share and par value data)











Cash and cash equivalents









$





2,040,834













$





697,748













Restricted cash and cash equivalents













2,324

















33,475













Investment in available-for-sale securities













10,220

















—













Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses













1,004,334

















1,129,178













Accounts receivable from related parties













2,608

















1,778













Inventories













1,783,488

















1,985,399













Income taxes receivable













72,414

















161,062













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













200,879

















195,831













Assets held for sale













3,062

















—













Total current assets













5,120,163

















4,204,471













Deferred tax assets













29,483

















4,890













Other long-lived assets













62,019

















35,646













Operating lease assets, net













255,713

















266,707













Intangible assets, net













806,234

















853,983













Goodwill













1,239,073

















1,286,261













Property, plant and equipment, net













3,137,891

















3,158,403













Total assets









$





10,650,576













$





9,810,361





































Accounts payable









$





1,411,519













$





1,410,576













Accounts payable to related parties













15,257

















41,254













Revenue contract liabilities













48,898

















84,958













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













1,015,504

















926,727













Income taxes payable













60,097

















31,678













Current maturities of long-term debt













858

















674













Total current liabilities













2,552,133

















2,495,867













Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, less current maturities













195,944

















203,348













Long-term debt, less current maturities













3,206,113

















3,340,841













Deferred tax liabilities













422,952

















385,548













Other long-term liabilities













20,038

















40,180













Total liabilities













6,397,180

















6,465,784













Common stock, $.01 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized; 262,263,358 and 261,931,080 shares issued at year-end 2024 and year-end 2023, respectively; 237,122,205 and 236,789,927 shares outstanding at year-end 2024 and year-end 2023, respectively













2,623

















2,620













Treasury stock, at cost, 25,141,153 shares at year-end 2024 and year-end 2023.













(544,687





)













(544,687





)









Additional paid-in capital













1,994,259

















1,978,849













Retained earnings













3,157,511

















2,071,073













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(370,300





)













(176,483





)









Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity













4,239,406

















3,331,372













Noncontrolling interest













13,990

















13,205













Total stockholders’ equity













4,253,396

















3,344,577













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





10,650,576













$





9,810,361



































PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





























Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023





















(In thousands, except per share data)











Net sales









$





4,372,064













$





4,528,302













$





17,878,291













$





17,362,217













Cost of sales













3,818,802

















4,207,255

















15,565,524

















16,243,816













Gross profit













553,262

















321,047

















2,312,767

















1,118,401













Selling, general and administrative expense













235,293

















131,087

















713,310

















551,770













Restructuring activities













11,318

















5,661

















93,388

















44,345













Operating income













306,651

















184,299

















1,506,069

















522,286













Interest expense, net of capitalized interest













47,134

















66,813

















161,175

















202,272













Interest income













(24,358





)













(12,308





)













(72,666





)













(35,651





)









Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)













(2,785





)













(22,892





)













(10,025





)













20,570













Miscellaneous, net













10,163

















(3,942





)













15,316

















(30,127





)









Income before income taxes













276,497

















156,628

















1,412,269

















365,222













Income tax expense













40,725

















22,417

















325,046

















42,905













Net income













235,772

















134,211

















1,087,223

















322,317













Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling





interests













(82





)













(442





)













785

















743













Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride





Corporation









$





235,854













$





134,653













$





1,086,438













$





321,574























































Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:











































Basic













237,123

















236,790

















237,008

















236,725













Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents













947

















675

















792

















572













Diluted













238,070

















237,465

















237,800

















237,297























































Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride









Corporation per share of common stock









outstanding:











































Basic









$





0.99













$





0.57













$





4.58













$





1.36













Diluted









$





0.99













$





0.57













$





4.57













$





1.36



































PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





























Year Ended





















December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023





















(In thousands)













Cash flows from operating activities:



























Net income









$





1,087,223













$





322,317













Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization













433,622

















419,900













Asset impairment













28,575

















4,010













Share-based compensation













14,873

















7,226













Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense













(11,211





)













20,694













Loan cost amortization













5,033

















7,366













Deferred income tax expense













4,830

















6,675













Accretion of bond discount













2,506

















2,278













Loss (gain) on property disposals













1,779

















(6,052





)









Loss (gain) on equity method investments













(7





)













328













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Trade accounts and other receivables













88,340

















(19,007





)









Inventories













134,521

















12,602













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(33,303





)













17,776













Accounts payable and accrued expenses













126,672

















(68,677





)









Income taxes













109,369

















(8,878





)









Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations













26,052

















(9,993





)









Other operating assets and liabilities













(28,747





)













(30,688





)









Cash provided by operating activities













1,990,127

















677,877















Cash flows from investing activities:



























Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment













(476,153





)













(543,816





)









Proceeds from property disposals













15,356

















19,784













Proceeds from insurance recoveries













—

















20,681













Cash used in investing activities













(460,797





)













(503,351





)











Cash flows from financing activities:



























Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings, and finance lease obligations













(152,120





)













(1,616,321





)









Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings













—

















1,768,236













Proceeds from contribution (payment of distribution) of capital under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS





USA Holdings and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation













1,425

















(1,592





)









Payment on early extinguishment of debt













(200





)













(13,780





)









Payment of capitalized loan costs













(16





)













(19,816





)









Cash provided by (used in) financing activities













(150,911





)













116,727













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents













(66,484





)













5,211













Increase in cash and cash equivalents













1,311,935

















296,464













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year













731,223

















434,759













Cash and cash equivalents, end of year









$





2,043,158













$





731,223















Supplemental Disclosure Information:



























Interest paid (net of amount capitalized)









$





182,040













$





131,205













Income taxes paid













197,557

















19,749



































PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION





















Selected Financial Information





















(Unaudited)



















“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) foreign currency transaction losses (gains), (2) costs related to litigation settlements, (3) restructuring activities losses, (4) loss on settlement of pension from plan termination, (5) inventory write-down as a result of hurricane, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA applicable to continuing operations. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These limitations should be compensated for by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplemental basis.



















PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA













(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023





















(In thousands)











Net income









$





235,772













$





134,211













$





1,087,223













$





322,317









Add:









































Interest expense, net



(a)















22,776

















54,505

















88,509

















166,621









Income tax expense













40,725

















22,417

















325,046

















42,905









Depreciation and amortization













111,854

















112,486

















433,622

















419,900









EBITDA













411,127

















323,619

















1,934,400

















951,743









Add:









































Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)



(b)















(2,785





)













(22,892





)













(10,025





)













20,570









Litigation settlements



(c)















95,038

















4,700

















167,228

















39,400









Restructuring activities losses



(d)















11,318

















5,661

















93,388

















44,345









Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination



(e)















10,940

















—

















21,649

















—









Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane



(f)















—

















—

















8,075

















—









Minus:









































Property insurance recoveries



(g)















—

















2,038

















—

















21,124









Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest













(82





)













(442





)













785

















743









Adjusted EBITDA









$





525,720













$





309,492













$





2,213,930













$





1,034,191





















(a)





Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.









(b)





Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.









(c)





This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.









(d)





Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, asset impairment, contract termination, and others, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.









(e)





This represents a loss recognized on the settlement of pension plan obligations related to a plan termination of our two U.S. defined benefit plans.









(f)





This primarily represents broiler losses incurred as a result of Hurricane Helene in late September 2024.









(g)





This represents property insurance recoveries primarily for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.





























The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the 12 months ended December 29, 2024 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by summing each of the unaudited three month periods within the audited year ended December 29, 2024.











PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA













(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended













LTM Ended December 29, 2024





























March 31, 2024

























June 30, 2024

















September 29, 2024













December 29, 2024

























(In thousands)











Net income









$





174,938













$





326,523













$





349,990













$





235,772













$





1,087,223













Add:

















































Interest expense, net













30,897

















15,338

















19,498

















22,776

















88,509













Income tax expense













52,062

















100,650

















131,609

















40,725

















325,046













Depreciation and amortization













103,350

















107,948

















110,470

















111,854

















433,622













EBITDA













361,247

















550,459

















611,567

















411,127

















1,934,400













Add:

















































Foreign currency transaction gains













(4,337





)













(2,225





)













(678





)













(2,785





)













(10,025





)









Litigation settlements













940

















71,250

















—

















95,038

















167,228













Restructuring activities losses













14,559

















36,675

















30,836

















11,318

















93,388













Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination













—

















—

















10,709

















10,940

















21,649













Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane













—

















—

















8,075

















—

















8,075













Minus:

















































Net income (loss) attributable to





noncontrolling interest













517

















220

















130

















(82





)













785













Adjusted EBITDA









$





371,892













$





655,939













$





660,379













$





525,720













$





2,213,930





























EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.











PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin













(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended













Year Ended













Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023

















(In thousands, except percent of net sales)











Net income









$





235,772













$





134,211













$





1,087,223













$





322,317









5.39





%









2.96





%









6.08





%









1.86





%









Add:









































































Interest expense, net













22,776

















54,505

















88,509

















166,621









0.52





%









1.20





%









0.50





%









0.96





%









Income tax expense













40,725

















22,417

















325,046

















42,905









0.93





%









0.50





%









1.82





%









0.25





%









Depreciation and amortization













111,854

















112,486

















433,622

















419,900









2.56





%









2.48





%









2.43





%









2.42





%









EBITDA













411,127

















323,619

















1,934,400

















951,743









9.40





%









7.14





%









10.82





%









5.48





%









Add:









































































Foreign currency transaction





losses (gains)













(2,785





)













(22,892





)













(10,025





)













20,570









(0.05





)%









(0.50





)%









(0.06





)%









0.13





%









Litigation settlements













95,038

















4,700

















167,228

















39,400









2.17





%









0.10





%









0.92





%









0.21





%









Restructuring activities losses













11,318

















5,661

















93,388

















44,345









0.26





%









0.13





%









0.52





%









0.26





%









Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination













10,940

















—

















21,649

















—









0.25





%









—





%









0.12





%









—





%









Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane













—

















—

















8,075

















—









—





%









—





%









0.05





%









—





%









Minus:









































































Property insurance recoveries













—

















2,038

















—

















21,124









—





%









0.05





%









—





%









0.12





%









Net income (loss) attributable to





noncontrolling interest













(82





)













(442





)













785

















743









—





%









(0.01





)%









—





%









—





%









Adjusted EBITDA









$





525,720













$





309,492













$





2,213,930













$





1,034,191









12.03





%









6.83





%









12.37





%









5.96





%

















































































Net sales









$





4,372,064













$





4,528,302













$





17,878,291













$





17,362,217

























































Adjusted EBITDA by segment figures are presented because they are used by management and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.











PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA













(Unaudited)





















































































Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended

















December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023

















U.S.













Europe













Mexico













Total













U.S.













Europe













Mexico













Total

















(In thousands)













(In thousands)











Net income





$





139,647













$





74,189













$





21,936













$





235,772













$





76,321













$





46,181













$





11,709













$





134,211













Add:





































































Interest expense, net



(a)











33,518

















(5,262





)













(5,480





)













22,776

















66,779

















(1,458





)













(10,816





)













54,505













Income tax expense (benefit)









21,895

















1,367

















17,463

















40,725

















4,047

















18,635

















(265





)













22,417













Depreciation and amortization









70,612

















36,141

















5,101

















111,854

















68,004

















38,707

















5,775

















112,486













EBITDA









265,672

















106,435

















39,020

















411,127

















215,151

















102,065

















6,403

















323,619













Add:





































































Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)



(b)











(1





)













(612





)













(2,172





)













(2,785





)













(19,594





)













(3,355





)













57

















(22,892





)









Litigation settlements



(c)











95,038

















—

















—

















95,038

















4,700

















—

















—

















4,700













Restructuring activities losses



(d)











—

















11,318

















—

















11,318

















—

















5,661

















—

















5,661













Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination



(e)











10,940

















—

















—

















10,940

















—

















—

















—

















—













Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane



(f)











—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Minus:





































































Property insurance recoveries



(g)











—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















1,921

















117

















2,038













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









—

















—

















(82





)













(82





)













—

















—

















(442





)













(442





)









Adjusted EBITDA





$





371,649













$





117,141













$





36,930













$





525,720













$





200,257













$





102,450













$





6,785













$





309,492

























(a)





Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.









(b)





Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.









(c)





This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.









(d)





Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, asset impairment, contract termination, and others, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.









(e)





This represents a loss recognized on the settlement of pension plan obligations related to a plan termination of our two U.S. defined benefit plans.









(f)





This primarily represents broiler losses incurred as a result of Hurricane Helene in late September 2024.









(g)





This represents property insurance recoveries primarily for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.



































PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA













(Unaudited)





















































































Year Ended













Year Ended

















December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023

















U.S.













Europe













Mexico













Total













U.S.













Europe













Mexico













Total

















(In thousands)













(In thousands)











Net income





$





719,595













$





176,421













$





191,207













$





1,087,223













$





32,520













$





114,666













$





175,131













$





322,317









Add:





































































Interest expense, net



(a)











133,784

















(13,996





)













(31,279





)













88,509

















194,013

















(2,928





)













(24,464





)













166,621









Income tax expense (benefit)









237,550

















10,750

















76,746

















325,046

















(5,848





)













23,378

















25,375

















42,905









Depreciation and amortization









270,618

















140,993

















22,011

















433,622

















255,052

















142,190

















22,658

















419,900









EBITDA









1,361,547

















314,168

















258,685

















1,934,400

















475,737

















277,306

















198,700

















951,743









Add:





































































Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)



(b)











(1





)













(665





)













(9,359





)













(10,025





)













35,433

















(2,520





)













(12,343





)













20,570









Litigation settlements



(c)











167,228

















—

















—

















167,228

















39,400

















—

















—

















39,400









Restructuring activities losses



(d)











—

















93,388

















—

















93,388

















—

















44,345

















—

















44,345









Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination



(e)











21,649

















—

















—

















21,649

















—

















—

















—

















—









Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane



(f)











8,075

















—

















—

















8,075

















—

















—

















—

















—









Minus:





































































Property insurance recoveries



(g)











—

















—

















—

















—

















19,086

















1,921

















117

















21,124









Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









—

















—

















785

















785

















—

















—

















743

















743









Adjusted EBITDA





$





1,558,498













$





406,891













$





248,541













$





2,213,930













$





531,484













$





317,210













$





185,497













$





1,034,191





















(a)





Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.









(b)





Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.









(c)





This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.









(d)





Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, asset impairment, contract termination, and others, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.









(e)





This represents a loss recognized on the settlement of pension plan obligations related to a plan termination of our two U.S. defined benefit plans.









(f)





This primarily represents broiler losses incurred as a result of Hurricane Helene in late September 2024.









(g)





This represents property insurance recoveries primarily for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.





























Adjusted Operating Income is calculated by adding to Operating Income certain items of expense and deducting from Operating Income certain items of income. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income as follows:











PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income













(Unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023















(In thousands)









GAAP operating income, U.S. operations





$





205,752













$





128,353













$





1,113,001













$





238,894













Litigation settlements









95,038

















4,700

















167,228

















39,400













Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane









—

















—

















8,075

















—













Adjusted operating income, U.S. operations





$





300,790













$





133,053













$





1,288,304













$





278,294

















































Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations









11.5





%













5.0





%













12.1





%













2.8





%













































GAAP operating income, Europe operations





$





68,983













$





57,568













$





169,693













$





128,151













Restructuring activities losses









11,318

















5,661

















93,388

















44,345













Adjusted operating income, Europe operations





$





80,301













$





63,229













$





263,081













$





172,496

















































Adjusted operating income margin, Europe operations









6.4





%













4.7





%













5.1





%













3.3





%













































GAAP operating income, Mexico operations





$





31,916













$





(1,621





)









$





223,375













$





155,455













No adjustments









—

















—

















—

















—













Adjusted operating income, Mexico operations





$





31,916













$





(1,621





)









$





223,375













$





155,455

















































Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations









6.4





%









(0.3





)%













10.6





%













7.3





%

























Adjusted Operating Income Margin for each of our reportable segments is calculated by dividing Adjusted operating income by Net Sales. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income Margin provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income margin for each of our reportable segments to adjusted operating income margin for each of our reportable segments is as follows:











PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income Margin













(Unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023

















(In percent)











GAAP operating income margin, U.S. operations





7.9





%









4.8





%









10.5





%









2.4





%









Litigation settlements





3.6





%









0.2





%









1.5





%









0.4





%









Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane





—





%









—





%









0.1





%









—





%









Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations





11.5





%









5.0





%









12.1





%









2.8





%













































GAAP operating income margin, Europe operations





5.5





%









4.3





%









3.3





%









2.5





%









Restructuring activities losses





0.9





%









0.4





%









1.8





%









0.8





%









Adjusted operating income margin, Europe operations





6.4





%









4.7





%









5.1





%









3.3





%













































GAAP operating income margin, Mexico operations





6.4





%









(0.3





)%









10.6





%









7.3





%









No adjustments





—





%









—





%









—





%









—





%









Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations





6.4





%









(0.3





)%









10.6





%









7.3





%

























Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim's") is calculated by adding to net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of expense and deducting from net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of income, as shown below in the table. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is presented because it is used by management, and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies. Management also believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of such charges on net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that presentation of adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:











PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income













(Unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 29,









2024













December 31,









2023













December 29,









2024













December 31,









2023

















(In thousands, except per share data)











Net income attributable to Pilgrim's





$





235,854













$





134,653













$





1,086,438













$





321,574













Add:





































Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)









(2,785





)













(22,892





)













(10,025





)













20,570













Litigation settlements









95,038

















4,700

















167,228

















39,400













Restructuring activities losses









11,318

















5,661

















93,388

















44,345













Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination









10,940

















—

















21,649

















—













Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane









—

















—

















8,075

















—













Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt recognized





as a component of interest expense



(a)











—

















20,694

















(11,211





)













20,694













Minus:





































Property insurance recoveries









—

















2,038

















—

















21,124













Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact









350,365

















140,778

















1,355,542

















425,459













Net tax impact of adjustments



(b)











(28,620





)













(1,482





)













(66,057





)













(25,140





)









Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's





$





321,745













$





139,296













$





1,289,485













$





400,319













Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding









238,070

















237,465

















237,800

















237,297













Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share





$





1.35













$





0.59













$





5.42













$





1.69

























(a)





The gain on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense in 2024 was due to the bond repurchases. The loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense in 2023 was due to the repurchase of the Senior Notes due 2027.









(b)





Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.





























Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:











PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS













(Unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023

















(In thousands, except per share data)











U.S. GAAP EPS





$





0.99













$





0.57













$





4.57













$





1.36













Add:





































Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)









(0.01





)













(0.10





)













(0.04





)













0.09













Litigation settlements









0.40

















0.02

















0.70

















0.16













Restructuring activities losses









0.05

















0.02

















0.39

















0.19













Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination









0.05

















—

















0.09

















—













Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane









—

















—

















0.03

















—













Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense









—

















0.09

















(0.05





)













0.08













Minus:





































Property insurance recoveries









—

















0.01

















—

















0.09













Adjusted EPS attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact









1.48

















0.59

















5.69

















1.79













Net tax impact of adjustments



(a)











(0.13





)













—

















(0.27





)













(0.10





)









Adjusted EPS





$





1.35













$





0.59













$





5.42













$





1.69

















































Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding









238,070

















237,465

















237,800

















237,297













(a) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.



















PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Supplementary Geographic Data













(Unaudited)





























































Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 29, 2024













December 31, 2023





















(In thousands)











Sources of net sales by country of origin:









































U.S.









$





2,613,241









$





2,660,649













$





10,629,929









$





10,027,742













Europe













1,259,176













1,341,103

















5,136,747













5,203,322













Mexico













499,647













526,550

















2,111,615













2,131,153













Total net sales









$





4,372,064









$





4,528,302













$





17,878,291









$





17,362,217





















































Sources of cost of sales by country of origin:









































U.S.









$





2,231,746









$





2,461,255













$





9,065,837









$





9,505,258













Europe













1,135,385













1,233,572

















4,675,080













4,828,623













Mexico













451,671













512,427

















1,824,607













1,909,721













Elimination













—













1

















—













214













Total cost of sales









$





3,818,802









$





4,207,255













$





15,565,524









$





16,243,816





















































Sources of gross profit by country of origin:









































U.S.









$





381,495









$





199,394













$





1,564,092









$





522,484













Europe













123,791













107,531

















461,667













374,699













Mexico













47,976













14,123

















287,008













221,432













Elimination













—













(1





)













—













(214





)









Total gross profit









$





553,262









$





321,047













$





2,312,767









$





1,118,401





















































Sources of operating income (loss) by country of origin:









































U.S.









$





205,752









$





128,353













$





1,113,001









$





238,894













Europe













68,983













57,568

















169,693













128,151













Mexico













31,916













(1,621





)













223,375













155,455













Elimination













—













(1





)













—













(214





)









Total operating income









$





306,651









$





184,299













$





1,506,069









$





522,286











